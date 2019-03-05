Overview

Dr. Yelena Gambarin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Gambarin works at Associated Internal Medicine in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.