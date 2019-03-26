Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuzhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kemerovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Osteoporosis Arthritis Associates LLC200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 307-0694
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Chuzhin for several years and like her very much. However the method of booking an appointment for her and for a bone density scan is completely inefficient. Instead of checking with the x-ray department before scheduling the office appointment they simply made the appointment and had me call x-ray directly. When x-ray had nothing it meant calling the office back then calling x-ray back. This is all done by leaving messages and waiting for a call back. Very frustrating.
About Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1881691707
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Kemerovo State Medical Institute
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas MC
- Kemerovo State Medical Academy
