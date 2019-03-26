Overview

Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kemerovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Chuzhin works at Osteoporosis Arthritis Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

