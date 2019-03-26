See All Rheumatologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kemerovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Chuzhin works at Osteoporosis Arthritis Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteoporosis Arthritis Associates LLC
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 307-0694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Bone Density Scan
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopetrosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chuzhin?

Mar 26, 2019
I have been seeing Dr. Chuzhin for several years and like her very much. However the method of booking an appointment for her and for a bone density scan is completely inefficient. Instead of checking with the x-ray department before scheduling the office appointment they simply made the appointment and had me call x-ray directly. When x-ray had nothing it meant calling the office back then calling x-ray back. This is all done by leaving messages and waiting for a call back. Very frustrating.
— Mar 26, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chuzhin to family and friends

Dr. Chuzhin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chuzhin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD.

About Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881691707
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Albert Einstein College Med
Fellowship
Residency
  • Kemerovo State Medical Institute
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas MC
Internship
Medical Education
  • Kemerovo State Medical Academy
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuzhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chuzhin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chuzhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chuzhin works at Osteoporosis Arthritis Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chuzhin’s profile.

Dr. Chuzhin has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuzhin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuzhin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuzhin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuzhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuzhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Yelena Chuzhin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.