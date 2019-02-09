Overview

Dr. Yelda Nouri, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Nouri works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Port Jefferson Station, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.