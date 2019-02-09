Dr. Yelda Nouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- NY
- East Setauket
- Dr. Yelda Nouri, MD
Dr. Yelda Nouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yelda Nouri, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Nouri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
4
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists300 Old Country Rd Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer-Related Conditions
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Platelet Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scurvy
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sezary's Disease
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nouri?
Very happy Dr. Nouri was my doctor very thorough and know I am in good hands.
About Dr. Yelda Nouri, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1073803557
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Winthrop University Hosp
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- New York University
- Hematology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nouri works at
Dr. Nouri has seen patients for Dehydration, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nouri speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.