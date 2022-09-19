See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Yein Lee, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Yein Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Lee works at UNT Health in Fort Worth, TX.

    University of North Texas
    University of North Texas
855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 735-2235

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Low Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Low Back Pain

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Lee always spends plenty of time with me on our visits. She is so knowledgeable and explains everything very well, she is attentive to all of my needs, and always has great suggestions and things to try. She always makes a plan for next time so that I know what is going to happen next. It was very hard to find a doctor knowledgeable about my condition. She knows all about it and has helped me so much!
    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386935922
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

