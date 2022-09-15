Dr. Nezaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2000 N Village Ave Ste 207, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 887-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nezaria?
Caring, knowledgeable , thorough doctor. Nice office staff. Got me in quick for an appointment.
About Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1194818880
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nezaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nezaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nezaria speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.