Overview

Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Herschman works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.