Dr. Yehuda Deutsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yehuda Deutsch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Memorial Hospital West801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-4325Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Deutsch is the most caring and competent doctor you will ever meet. He saved my grandmother's life. She has gone to different doctors for treatment for her disease, and dr Deutsch is the ONLY doctor that was able to stabilize her and give her hope and good quality of life! He went above and beyond to help her. His entire team is AMAZING!!!! Lisa, the office manager, is AMAZING. All the nurses are caring and knowledgeable. His practice is the Ritz Carlton of doctor's office. They do whatever it takes to help you. If you are reading this, and you or a loved one is suffering from this terrible disease- Leukemia- please go see Dr Deutsh. I am pretty sure he will be able to help you, and if he doesn't he will do whatever it takes to get you the right help. There are no words to describe how thankful I am to him and his team for saving my grandmothers life.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1447492913
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods.