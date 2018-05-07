Overview

Dr. Yegappan Lakshmanan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.



Dr. Lakshmanan works at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.