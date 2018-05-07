Dr. Yegappan Lakshmanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakshmanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yegappan Lakshmanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Yegappan Lakshmanan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Dr. Lakshmanan works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Michigan3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-5588TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakshmanan?
Excellent doctor with wonderful bedside manor. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Yegappan Lakshmanan, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Tamil
- 1881632388
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakshmanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakshmanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakshmanan works at
Dr. Lakshmanan has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakshmanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakshmanan speaks Tamil.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshmanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshmanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakshmanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakshmanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.