Overview

Dr. Yefim Cavalier, DO is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Cavalier works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.