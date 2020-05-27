See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD

Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Arora works at Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenician Neurological & Pain Institute
    2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-2982
  2. 2
    Phoenix Neurological Institute, Inc
    1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 125, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-2982
  3. 3
    2160 S 1st Ave Ste 2700, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-2662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?

    May 27, 2020
    Neurologist Specialist Dr. Yeeshu Arora is a professional Neurologist. I have seizures, severe fibromyalgia among other health issues. He has been working with me for over 5 year's and helping me with these painful disease's. He does not rush me in the appointments. He listen's to my concern's and he is very up to date and the technology that is out there. If I never went to him I can promise that I would not be doing as well as I am right now. He is very honest and that is what we all need nowaday's is a honest Dr. I can only Thank him over and over again in my appointment's. I recommend Dr. Arora who need help.
    Melissa Sanchez — May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arora to family and friends

    Dr. Arora's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arora

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD.

    About Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902038698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arora has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.