Dr. Yeeck Sim, MD
Overview
Dr. Yeeck Sim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sim works at
Locations
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Super smart and caring. Always on time!!! His nurses and assistants are friendly and helpful. Both my mom and sister-in-law are patients as well and they like him a lot too.
About Dr. Yeeck Sim, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
