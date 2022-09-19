Dr. Yebabe Mengesha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mengesha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yebabe Mengesha, MD
Dr. Yebabe Mengesha, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
I had a very horrible skin rash on my feet, after a pedicure, I was referred to Dr. Yebebe Menguisha. Dr. Menguisha assured me that he would rid me of the Eczema. Amazingly he did. I’m very grateful…
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp
- Wake Forest Univ Sch of Med/Wake Forest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr
- University of Arizona
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Mengesha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mengesha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mengesha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mengesha has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mengesha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mengesha speaks Amharic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mengesha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mengesha.
