Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Odia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odia?
EXCELLENT AND VERY PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
About Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891827465
Education & Certifications
- Clinical and Research Neuro-oncology, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md.|NIH Nat Cancer Inst
- Neurology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Odia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Odia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odia works at
Dr. Odia has seen patients for Brain Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Odia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.