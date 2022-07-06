Dr. Yazmin Fuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazmin Fuentes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yazmin Fuentes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in De Pere, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Fuentes works at
Locations
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 272-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really impressed with Dr. Fuentes after meeting her. Knew my medical history well, asked detailed questions, seemed very smart. I like her no-nonsense attitude and am confident in her treatment ideas.
About Dr. Yazmin Fuentes, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1710009899
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Fuentes speaks Spanish.
