Overview

Dr. Yazeed Gussous, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Gussous works at El Camino Health Primary Care in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.