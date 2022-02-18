Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghosheh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yazan Ghosheh, MD
Dr. Yazan Ghosheh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - North Little Rock4000 Richards Rd Ste A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I've been his patient for two yrs he's very smart and through he inserted two stents in me he's a great doctor5 stars
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861706046
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
- CHI St. Vincent North
Dr. Ghosheh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghosheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
