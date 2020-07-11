Dr. Yazan Alsayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazan Alsayed, MD
Overview
Dr. Yazan Alsayed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Alsayed works at
Locations
-
1
Sacred Heart Cancer Center1545 Airport Blvd Ste 2000, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsayed?
Dr Alsayed saved my life, he is a truly remarkable dr. He always took his time, never got upset when I asked for him to speak to breast cancer specialists at MD Anderson in Houston. He was very supportive of my decision to get my double mastectomy and DIEP reconstruction in New Orleans. I had triple negative breast cancer, I'm 5 yrs clean now. He told me I wouldn't get sick from the chemo, I didn't, he was straight up, honest and caring. He told me we could beat this and we did.
About Dr. Yazan Alsayed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558460626
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsayed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsayed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsayed works at
Dr. Alsayed has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsayed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsayed speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsayed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.