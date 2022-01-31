Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach, Ca / Harbor-Ucla
Dr. Abdullah works at
Locations
Yazan Abdullah, MD MPH20072 SW Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 229-5257Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdullah has always been an excellent physician. I’m really impressed with his new facility and the additional services he provides. Beautiful, clean with unique and welcoming designs, comfortable furniture and always friendly services. As always, I highly recommend Dr. Abdullah.
About Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1194110676
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach, Ca / Harbor-Ucla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
