Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donkoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD
Overview
Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Donkoh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Interventional Pain Solutions10258 SW Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 571-3669
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donkoh?
Dr. Donkoh listened to all of my concerns when another doctor from a different practice refused to help me or take me seriously. He fully explained every step of my procedure beforehand, and also during. He was very respectful and kind, and ensured I was as comfortable as possible during my procedure. Afterwards, he checked in on me and explained once again what went on during the procedure and what to expect. I am so happy and thankful to have found Dr. Donkoh and look forward to continuing all of my pain management care with him in the future.
About Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790978492
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donkoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donkoh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donkoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donkoh works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Donkoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donkoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donkoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donkoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.