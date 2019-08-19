Dr. Yatinder Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yatinder Bains, MD
Overview
Dr. Yatinder Bains, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Bains works at
Locations
Yatinder Bains MD116 Millburn Ave Ste 204, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 520-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bain is the Best one Dr in Jersey City and police and well civilized and understand the patient.
About Dr. Yatinder Bains, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bains using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bains works at
Dr. Bains has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bains speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.