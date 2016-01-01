Overview

Dr. Yatin Shah, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL with other offices in Wilmington, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.