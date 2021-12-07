Overview

Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shibutani works at Midlantic Urology in Huntingdon Valley, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

