Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Shibutani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
-
2
Midlantic Urology1235 Old York Rd Ste 218, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shibutani?
I have been seeing Dr. Shibutani for 10 years, he is professional and takes time to explain care and treatment, always available, takes calls, answers portal questions promptly. Multiple office locations, office workers and Nurses courteous and pleasant to work with.
About Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538106901
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shibutani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shibutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shibutani works at
Dr. Shibutani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shibutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibutani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibutani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.