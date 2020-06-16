Dr. Yassir Ashraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yassir Ashraf, MD
Dr. Yassir Ashraf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Houston Methodist Gastroenterology Associates4301 Garth Rd Ste 200, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 422-7970
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great - very informative and polite
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashraf has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.