Super Profile

Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Daoud works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osler Bldg
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2330
  2. 2
    The Wilmer Eye Institute
    10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Glaucoma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1376710152
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Duke University Hospital
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Amherst College, Amherst, MA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daoud has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

