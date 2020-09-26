Overview

Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Daoud works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.