Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zeid works at
Locations
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Clinic of East Texas1212 Clinic Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 301-9343
Ob Gyn Associates of Henderson Llp105 ZEID BLVD, Henderson, TX 75652 Directions (903) 655-8851Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Zeid Women's Health Center4519 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 315-2700
Longview705 E Marshall Ave Ste 3000, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zeid did a thorough examination and asked a multitude of questions . He was a very good listener and was easygoing and seemed genuinely empathetic . The answers he provided seemed very logical and I think he is a very critical thinker and plan to continue seeking his help . My GP suggested I visit him . I had a good feeling about him as a human being .
About Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- St Lukes Hospital
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zeid works at
Dr. Zeid has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeid speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.