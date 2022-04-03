Overview

Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zeid works at Zeid Medical Group in Tyler, TX with other offices in Henderson, TX and Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.