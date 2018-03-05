Overview

Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Saloum works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.