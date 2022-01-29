Dr. Yasser Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Haider, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasser Haider, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Champaign, IL.
Dr. Haider works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic on Windsor1801 W Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-4407
-
2
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-2410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?
I ran myself out of insulin and Dr. Haider submitted an Rx for me after hours. I was able to avoid an ER visit and get my Rx from the pharmacy in the evening.
About Dr. Yasser Haider, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1063895746
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.