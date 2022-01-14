Overview

Dr. Yasser Farra, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farra works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.