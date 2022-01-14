Dr. Yasser Farra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Farra, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
New Braunfels Cardiology1626 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
I have recommended Dr Farra to several friends and my own family. I have firm faith in his expertise.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Farra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farra has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farra.
