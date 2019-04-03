Dr. Yasser Farid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Farid, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasser Farid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Swedish Hospital, University Of Illinois Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Farid works at
Locations
-
1
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-1300
-
2
Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr # 8, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5863
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farid?
Some years ago an other Ortho did a poor surgery to reattach my right Achilles. It was a mess with infection, poor attachment site, bad interior sutures etc. I was recommended to Dr. Farid and he cleaned up the mess! He was very informative, and, given his demanding schedule, he was available to me and responsive to questions. looking back at this experience years later, I'm in much better shape today because of him.
About Dr. Yasser Farid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1720309842
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Cairo University Hospital
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farid works at
Dr. Farid has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farid speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.