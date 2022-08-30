Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshatory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Frisco.
Locations
Elshatory Retina Associates, PLLC3900 American Dr Ste 103, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 501-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elshatory was highly recommended to me by a friend who also happens to be an eye surgeon in Plano. In a somewhat scary situation for me, Dr Elshatory was very flexible with his calendar to make sure I could be seen as soon as possible. His demeanor was very calm and reassuring and his exam was incredibly thorough. If you need a retina specialist in North Texas, don't hesitate to see Dr Elshatory.
About Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1033403100
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Fellowship At The University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology Residency At The University Of Oklahoma
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University of Rochester
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elshatory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elshatory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elshatory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elshatory has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elshatory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elshatory speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshatory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshatory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshatory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshatory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.