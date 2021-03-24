See All Nephrologists in Visalia, CA
Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Barsoum works at Mineral King Pediatrics in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Dehydration and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley kidney Center
    1700 S Court St Ste D, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 732-0637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Adventist Health Reedley
  • Adventist Health Tulare
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dehydration
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dehydration
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barsoum?

    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr. Barsoum and his staff are very friendly and helpful. The wait is never too long (at most 30 minutes). He listens and spends time with you. His office staff greets you when you come in and I really like that they are friendly. Also, Dr. Barsoum teaches me what all the lab values mean so I can understand.
    — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barsoum to family and friends

    Dr. Barsoum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barsoum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD.

    About Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467618363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barsoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barsoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barsoum works at Mineral King Pediatrics in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barsoum’s profile.

    Dr. Barsoum has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Dehydration and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsoum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.