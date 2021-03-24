Overview

Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Barsoum works at Mineral King Pediatrics in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Dehydration and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.