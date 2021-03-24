Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Barsoum works at
Locations
Central Valley kidney Center1700 S Court St Ste D, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 732-0637
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barsoum and his staff are very friendly and helpful. The wait is never too long (at most 30 minutes). He listens and spends time with you. His office staff greets you when you come in and I really like that they are friendly. Also, Dr. Barsoum teaches me what all the lab values mean so I can understand.
About Dr. Yasser Barsoum, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1467618363
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsoum has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Dehydration and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barsoum speaks Arabic and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.