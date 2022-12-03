Overview

Dr. Yasser Al-Khatib, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Al-Khatib works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.