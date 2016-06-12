Dr. Yassar Kanawati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanawati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yassar Kanawati, MD
Overview
Dr. Yassar Kanawati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 1720 Peachtree St NW Ste 320, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 429-8496
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always responsive, detailed in the analysis, and helping see the big picture for a sustainable recovery.
About Dr. Yassar Kanawati, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396833638
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University School Med
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanawati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanawati speaks Arabic.
