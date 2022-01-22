Dr. Yassar Chakfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yassar Chakfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yassar Chakfe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Chakfe works at
Locations
Brain and Nerve Center4359 Hunters Park Ln, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 636-2391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Chakfe for almost a year and and I am greatly improved. Easy to talk to and I have full confidence in his treatment. His staff is friendly, professional and easy to communicate with. They called me to check on me while I was in infusion treatment. Very much appreciated. I also like the patient portal.
About Dr. Yassar Chakfe, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1427179860
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp, Harvard Med Sch
- Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY|State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Damascus University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakfe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakfe has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chakfe speaks Arabic and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakfe.
