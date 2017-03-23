Overview

Dr. Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Nalamolu works at Fort Wayne Med Hem/Onclgy Inc in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.