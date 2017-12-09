Overview

Dr. Yasoda Devabhaktuni, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Devabhaktuni works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.