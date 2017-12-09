Dr. Yasoda Devabhaktuni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devabhaktuni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasoda Devabhaktuni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasoda Devabhaktuni, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Devabhaktuni works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology2210 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Salem
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
What a nice doctor! Great diagnostic skills. Great bedside manners. She saved my life.
About Dr. Yasoda Devabhaktuni, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1861442840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devabhaktuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devabhaktuni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devabhaktuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devabhaktuni works at
Dr. Devabhaktuni has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devabhaktuni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devabhaktuni speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Devabhaktuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devabhaktuni.
