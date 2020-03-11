Overview

Dr. Yasmine Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at South Windsor Primary Care (ECMPF), South Windsor, CT in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.