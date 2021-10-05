Overview

Dr. Yasmine Assadipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Assadipour works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.