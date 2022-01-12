Dr. Yasmina Ephrem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ephrem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmina Ephrem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yasmina Ephrem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Cameron A Darvish DO Ms PC401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 309, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-1200
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Love her ! She’s sweet and knowledgeable! I would recommend her to anyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
Dr. Ephrem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ephrem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ephrem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ephrem has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ephrem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ephrem speaks French.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ephrem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ephrem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ephrem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.