Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Shayesteh works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Stye and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Everett Clinic Pllc
    3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 259-0966
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Chalazion
Stye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Excision of Chalazion
Stye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1891940334
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shayesteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shayesteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shayesteh works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. View the full address on Dr. Shayesteh’s profile.

    Dr. Shayesteh has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Stye and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayesteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shayesteh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayesteh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayesteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayesteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

