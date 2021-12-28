Dr. Sabet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasmin Sabet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasmin Sabet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sabet works at
Locations
Chacko J. Alappatt M.d.60 Remick Blvd, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (513) 420-8195
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Of Southwest Ohio, Inc.2960 Ferndown Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 886-5510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She was very understanding and thought about my care that I had just pushed to the side and had not thought of. First impression is she is very knowledgeable and ready to move in direction of helping me find the best care.
About Dr. Yasmin Sabet, MD
- Rheumatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1215349428
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabet accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabet works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.