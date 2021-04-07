Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD
Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Raza works at
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 534-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Raza leaves no stone unturned to try to help you get better.
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1417396185
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
