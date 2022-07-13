Dr. Yasmin Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmin Metz, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasmin Metz, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Yasmin Metz, MD60 E 56th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 329-7259
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yasmin Metz, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.