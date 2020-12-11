Overview

Dr. Yasmin Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Inova Medical Group - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.