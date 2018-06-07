Dr. Collazo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasmin Collazo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yasmin Collazo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Yasmin Collazo MD PC936 5th Ave Ste 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 452-9671
Knowledgeable, thorough, and empathetic. Spends time with the patient instead of dispatching you quickly. Pays proper attention to medical history.
About Dr. Yasmin Collazo, MD
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collazo.
