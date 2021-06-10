Dr. Yasmin Bootwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bootwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmin Bootwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasmin Bootwala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine / Houston, Texas and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Bootwala works at
Locations
-
1
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
-
2
Arizona State Urology LLC1661 E Camelback Rd Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions
-
3
Arizona State Urology Professional Limited Liability Company6525 W Sack Dr Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 337-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Biltmore Surgical Partners Dba19646 N 27th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (614) 939-5416
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bootwala?
I've had two surgeries. I found Dr. Bootwala to be very thorough, answers your questions completely. She gives you time to ask questions and she gives complete answers. She explains procedures very well and has a very comforting bedside manner. I give her 5 stars out of 5. She's exceptional!
About Dr. Yasmin Bootwala, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922284579
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center / Houston, Texas
- Emory University School of Medicine / Atlanta, Georgia
- Emory University
- Baylor College of Medicine / Houston, Texas
- University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bootwala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bootwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bootwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bootwala works at
Dr. Bootwala has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bootwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bootwala speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bootwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bootwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bootwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bootwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.