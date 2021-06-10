Overview

Dr. Yasmin Bootwala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine / Houston, Texas and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Bootwala works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.