Overview

Dr. Yasmin Bilal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bilal works at RWJBH - Emergency & Hospitalist Service in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

