Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH
Overview
Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abaza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 850, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180
-
3
Robert H Lurie Cancer Center675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abaza?
About Dr. Yasmin Abaza, MB BCH
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033548383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abaza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abaza works at
Dr. Abaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.