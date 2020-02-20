Overview

Dr. Yasmeen Nazli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Nazli works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Edgewater, NJ, Perth Amboy, NJ, North Bergen, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.