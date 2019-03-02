Dr. Yasmeen Jalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmeen Jalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasmeen Jalal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX.
Locations
Town Center Ear Nose and Throat3521 Town Center Blvd S Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 265-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the epitome of perfection. Amazingly caring and beautiful. She performed nasal surgery on my son and my husband. They both were suffering from perennial allergies and had trouble breathing. Their quality of life has improved greatly after the procedure. She has given me back my sleep by stopping my husband's snoring. She listens to you and then gives you a solution in the most reassuring manner. People like her are hard to find. Her staff is also awesome.
About Dr. Yasmeen Jalal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalal has seen patients for Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jalal speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.